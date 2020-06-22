3229 Silver Pond Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super Nice 1.5 Story in quiet/yet convenient part of the neighborhood surrounded by culdesacs. Corner Lot with fenced rear yard. and large deck. Laminate flooring on main level. 2 story Living Room, Nice Dining Room, Separate Den with Gas Log Fireplace that opens to Kitchen/Breakfast area. Kitchen with Granite Counters, Includes Refrigerator. Huge Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and smaller closet. Master Bath w/garden tub and updated shower double lavs. Aux. BR's are nice. Fenced Lot!!!