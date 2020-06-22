All apartments in Charlotte
3229 Silver Pond Court
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

3229 Silver Pond Court

3229 Silver Pond Court · No Longer Available
Location

3229 Silver Pond Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Seven Eagles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Nice 1.5 Story in quiet/yet convenient part of the neighborhood surrounded by culdesacs. Corner Lot with fenced rear yard. and large deck. Laminate flooring on main level. 2 story Living Room, Nice Dining Room, Separate Den with Gas Log Fireplace that opens to Kitchen/Breakfast area. Kitchen with Granite Counters, Includes Refrigerator. Huge Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and smaller closet. Master Bath w/garden tub and updated shower double lavs. Aux. BR's are nice. Fenced Lot!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Silver Pond Court have any available units?
3229 Silver Pond Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3229 Silver Pond Court have?
Some of 3229 Silver Pond Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 Silver Pond Court currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Silver Pond Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Silver Pond Court pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Silver Pond Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3229 Silver Pond Court offer parking?
Yes, 3229 Silver Pond Court offers parking.
Does 3229 Silver Pond Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Silver Pond Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Silver Pond Court have a pool?
No, 3229 Silver Pond Court does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Silver Pond Court have accessible units?
No, 3229 Silver Pond Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Silver Pond Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3229 Silver Pond Court has units with dishwashers.

