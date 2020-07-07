3226 Major Samuals Way

Amenities

Newly built 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with loft nestled between Ashley Park and Wesley Heights. Cozy yet open gathering space complimented by dark hardwood floors and dark 42" cabinets. Beautifully accented by stainless steel appliances that add a polished touch. On the 2nd floor you will find all bedrooms and an upgraded master bath with excellent amenities. Close to all major highways and popular restaurants. Five minute drive to Bryant Park. This home can come unfurnished if requested!