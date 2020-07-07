All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
3226 Major Samuals Way
Last updated February 15 2020 at 7:16 PM

3226 Major Samuals Way

3226 Major Samuals Way · No Longer Available
Location

3226 Major Samuals Way, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly built 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with loft nestled between Ashley Park and Wesley Heights. Cozy yet open gathering space complimented by dark hardwood floors and dark 42" cabinets. Beautifully accented by stainless steel appliances that add a polished touch. On the 2nd floor you will find all bedrooms and an upgraded master bath with excellent amenities. Close to all major highways and popular restaurants. Five minute drive to Bryant Park. This home can come unfurnished if requested!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 Major Samuals Way have any available units?
3226 Major Samuals Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3226 Major Samuals Way currently offering any rent specials?
3226 Major Samuals Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 Major Samuals Way pet-friendly?
No, 3226 Major Samuals Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3226 Major Samuals Way offer parking?
No, 3226 Major Samuals Way does not offer parking.
Does 3226 Major Samuals Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3226 Major Samuals Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 Major Samuals Way have a pool?
No, 3226 Major Samuals Way does not have a pool.
Does 3226 Major Samuals Way have accessible units?
No, 3226 Major Samuals Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 Major Samuals Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3226 Major Samuals Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3226 Major Samuals Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3226 Major Samuals Way does not have units with air conditioning.

