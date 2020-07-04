All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

3225 Minnesota Rd

3225 Minnesota Road · No Longer Available
Location

3225 Minnesota Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Two bedroom one bath duplex.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2526472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Minnesota Rd have any available units?
3225 Minnesota Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3225 Minnesota Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Minnesota Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Minnesota Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3225 Minnesota Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3225 Minnesota Rd offer parking?
No, 3225 Minnesota Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3225 Minnesota Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 Minnesota Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Minnesota Rd have a pool?
No, 3225 Minnesota Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Minnesota Rd have accessible units?
No, 3225 Minnesota Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Minnesota Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3225 Minnesota Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3225 Minnesota Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3225 Minnesota Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

