3220 Long Valley Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large private wooded lot with streams that make you feel like you are not in Charlotte but only minutes from the Arboretum, 485. Master on the first floor with private bath and walk in closet. Large family room w/den, living room and dining room off of entrance. Updated kitchen with stainless Viking appliances. 3 spacious upstairs bedrooms, one with private full bath, large bonus room and office/man cave. Fence backyard, multiple storage building. Unique property in Providence Plantation.