All Electric!! Top floor condo w/2 bedrooms and one bath complete w/balcony shaded by mature trees. Fresh Paint, Energy efficient modifications to reduce electric bill. Water included in monthly rent. Washer and Dryer HOOKUPS in unit. Community Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, and Walking Trails. $65 application fee and subject to credit approval. We do not accept Section 8/HUD VASH/HUD Vouchers on this property. Fireplace is for decorative use only and cannot be used. No Smoking.