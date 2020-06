Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Adorable and renovated duplex seconds from everything NoDa and Midwood have to offer. This updated brick charmer includes original hardwood floors, an updated bath, updated kitchen, fenced yard for fido and so much more. Live within seconds of all the hotspots and more to come right around the corner. Light rail stop at the end of 36th. Take a look today!