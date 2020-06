Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open Floorplan, Spacious 2 Bedroom in NoDa area - Move right in! Custom everything. Impressive renovation. Spacious 2 bedroom unit with open concept floorplan. Kitchen opens into Living Room with recessed lighting, stainless appliances, floor to ceiling windows and so much more! Bedrooms have plenty of closet space and custom light fixtures. Washer and dryer is included. Elegant tile and fixtures in the bathrooms. Call today to schedule your appointment. 704-814-0461.



(RLNE5157298)