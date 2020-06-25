Hot location near Southend! Will be available to move in on April 26. This huge 1 bedroom condo is walking distance to the New Bern Station light rail. You will be so close to all of the fun places in Southend! Ride bikes alongside the light rail to multiple restaurants and local breweries. Walk to nearby parks and tennis courts. And then enjoy a little quiet by the community pool or on your own balcony. Dogs will be considered. $300 pet fee is non-refundable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane have any available units?
3206 Selwyn Farms Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane have?
Some of 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Selwyn Farms Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane offer parking?
No, 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane has a pool.
Does 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane have accessible units?
No, 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane has units with dishwashers.