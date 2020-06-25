All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3206 Selwyn Farms Lane
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:50 AM

3206 Selwyn Farms Lane

3206 Selwyn Farms Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashbrook - Clawson Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3206 Selwyn Farms Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Hot location near Southend! Will be available to move in on April 26. This huge 1 bedroom condo is walking distance to the New Bern Station light rail. You will be so close to all of the fun places in Southend! Ride bikes alongside the light rail to multiple restaurants and local breweries. Walk to nearby parks and tennis courts. And then enjoy a little quiet by the community pool or on your own balcony. Dogs will be considered. $300 pet fee is non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane have any available units?
3206 Selwyn Farms Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane have?
Some of 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Selwyn Farms Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane offer parking?
No, 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane has a pool.
Does 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane have accessible units?
No, 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 Selwyn Farms Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte