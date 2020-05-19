All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:04 PM

319 Wakefield Drive

319 Wakefield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

319 Wakefield Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Selwyn Village 1 Bedroom Duplex - This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located in the Montford neighborhood. There is hardwood and vinyl flooring throughout the home and lots of windows to bring in natural light. Conveniently located near the Shops at Selwyn, Park Road shopping center, and the Greenway.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease
terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2408526)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Wakefield Drive have any available units?
319 Wakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Wakefield Drive have?
Some of 319 Wakefield Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Wakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
319 Wakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Wakefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 319 Wakefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 319 Wakefield Drive offer parking?
No, 319 Wakefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 319 Wakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Wakefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Wakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 319 Wakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 319 Wakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 319 Wakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Wakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Wakefield Drive has units with dishwashers.

