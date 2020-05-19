All apartments in Charlotte
3152 Mannington Dr
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:34 PM

3152 Mannington Dr

3152 Mannington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3152 Mannington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
NEW carpets upstairs, NEW kitchen flooring & fresh paint throughout including espresso tone kitchen cabinet. Very nice partial brick front town home in popular Willowmere community. Close to shopping, fitness facilities, restaurants, I-485 and amenities. Fenced back patio for privacy. Parking directly in front of building. Three bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath. Community clubhouse, playground, pool & tennis. Spacious floor plan with wood floors in kitchen, great room and breakfast area. Cathedral ceiling & garden tub in master. Washer, dryer, garbage collection and water are included with this property.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Any requests for cleaning or repairs must be submitted with application for owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

