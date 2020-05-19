3152 Mannington Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

NEW carpets upstairs, NEW kitchen flooring & fresh paint throughout including espresso tone kitchen cabinet. Very nice partial brick front town home in popular Willowmere community. Close to shopping, fitness facilities, restaurants, I-485 and amenities. Fenced back patio for privacy. Parking directly in front of building. Three bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath. Community clubhouse, playground, pool & tennis. Spacious floor plan with wood floors in kitchen, great room and breakfast area. Cathedral ceiling & garden tub in master. Washer, dryer, garbage collection and water are included with this property.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Any requests for cleaning or repairs must be submitted with application for owner approval.