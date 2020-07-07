3144 Central Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Key check out is completed M-F 9AM to 5PM at Bottom Line Property Management. You will be required to bring in your ID for a copy + leave $20 to check out the key. $20 will be returned once the key is received back in our office.



Are You Looking For An Apartment with an Open floor plan complete with master walk-in closet and balcony? This Apartment is For You! This Apartment is located in East Charlotte off of Briar Creek Road providing quick access to i77 and Uptown Charlotte. The Sizable Apartment comes equipped with a breakfast bar in the kitchen and even a dishwasher! The floors are in great condition and the apartment has received new paint. This Apartment comes with space for washer and dryer. New floors throughout!