3144 Central Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 4:47 PM

3144 Central Avenue

3144 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3144 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Key check out is completed M-F 9AM to 5PM at Bottom Line Property Management. You will be required to bring in your ID for a copy + leave $20 to check out the key. $20 will be returned once the key is received back in our office.

Are You Looking For An Apartment with an Open floor plan complete with master walk-in closet and balcony? This Apartment is For You! This Apartment is located in East Charlotte off of Briar Creek Road providing quick access to i77 and Uptown Charlotte. The Sizable Apartment comes equipped with a breakfast bar in the kitchen and even a dishwasher! The floors are in great condition and the apartment has received new paint. This Apartment comes with space for washer and dryer. New floors throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 Central Avenue have any available units?
3144 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3144 Central Avenue have?
Some of 3144 Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3144 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3144 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3144 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 3144 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3144 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3144 Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 3144 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3144 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3144 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3144 Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.

