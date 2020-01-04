All apartments in Charlotte
314 S Cedar Street

314 South Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

314 South Cedar Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UPTOWN CHARLOTTE TOWNHOME OVERLOOKING PANTHERS TRAINING FIELD! 1/2 block to walkway to B of A stadium & Johnson & Wales! 2 BR, 2 1/2 BA w/ Courtyard Patio, Dual Master BRs (1 has Balcony w/Training Field and Skyline views)! Refinished HDWDS on Main, New Carpet, Fresh Paint, Stainless Appliances! Great Roommate or Live/Work plan! Includes All Appliances (including refrigerator, washer and dryer), water, and trash & recycling. 2 Assigned parking spaces w/ Panthers game day parking and tow service. Outside Storage Unit included plus car wash area. On Cats bus line. AVAILABLE 6/22/2019, existing tenants move out on 6/15/19 and we will be cleaning and painting the condo to get it fresh and ready for the next tenant. 24 hour notice required to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 S Cedar Street have any available units?
314 S Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 S Cedar Street have?
Some of 314 S Cedar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 S Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
314 S Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 S Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 S Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 314 S Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 314 S Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 314 S Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 S Cedar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 S Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 314 S Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 314 S Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 314 S Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 314 S Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 S Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.
