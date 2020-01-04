314 S Cedar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UPTOWN CHARLOTTE TOWNHOME OVERLOOKING PANTHERS TRAINING FIELD! 1/2 block to walkway to B of A stadium & Johnson & Wales! 2 BR, 2 1/2 BA w/ Courtyard Patio, Dual Master BRs (1 has Balcony w/Training Field and Skyline views)! Refinished HDWDS on Main, New Carpet, Fresh Paint, Stainless Appliances! Great Roommate or Live/Work plan! Includes All Appliances (including refrigerator, washer and dryer), water, and trash & recycling. 2 Assigned parking spaces w/ Panthers game day parking and tow service. Outside Storage Unit included plus car wash area. On Cats bus line. AVAILABLE 6/22/2019, existing tenants move out on 6/15/19 and we will be cleaning and painting the condo to get it fresh and ready for the next tenant. 24 hour notice required to show.