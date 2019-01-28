314 Hillside Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

In the heart of Myers Park is where you will find this beautiful, spacious home. Enjoy neighborhood restaurants and shops on Selwyn Avenue, or venture over to Noda and the Park Road Shopping Center nearby as well. Enjoy your living space on the main level with the living room, office space or dining room, and spacious open kitchen with eat-in dining area. All stainless steel appliances included with a gas stove top and plenty of cabinet space. Two bedrooms with two full baths on the upper level with an additional bedroom and full bath along with bonus room on the third level.