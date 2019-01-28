All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 314 Hillside Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
314 Hillside Avenue
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

314 Hillside Avenue

314 Hillside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Myers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

314 Hillside Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
In the heart of Myers Park is where you will find this beautiful, spacious home. Enjoy neighborhood restaurants and shops on Selwyn Avenue, or venture over to Noda and the Park Road Shopping Center nearby as well. Enjoy your living space on the main level with the living room, office space or dining room, and spacious open kitchen with eat-in dining area. All stainless steel appliances included with a gas stove top and plenty of cabinet space. Two bedrooms with two full baths on the upper level with an additional bedroom and full bath along with bonus room on the third level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Hillside Avenue have any available units?
314 Hillside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 Hillside Avenue have?
Some of 314 Hillside Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Hillside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
314 Hillside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Hillside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 314 Hillside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 314 Hillside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 314 Hillside Avenue offers parking.
Does 314 Hillside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Hillside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Hillside Avenue have a pool?
No, 314 Hillside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 314 Hillside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 314 Hillside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Hillside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Hillside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte