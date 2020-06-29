3138 Margellina Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You Cannot Beat the Excellent Location in Southpark!! Nice 3 bedroom condo with 2 bathroom condo near shopping and restaurants. Enjoy the wonderful open floor plan while enjoying the evenings on your covered balcony. This is a must see!!!

Applications are available at www.Rebhanproperties.com $50 application fee for all adults over 18 yrs old. Pets are conditional with owner approval.