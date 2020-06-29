All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3138 Margellina Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3138 Margellina Dr
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:35 AM

3138 Margellina Dr

3138 Margellina Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Closeburn - Glenkirk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3138 Margellina Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You Cannot Beat the Excellent Location in Southpark!! Nice 3 bedroom condo with 2 bathroom condo near shopping and restaurants. Enjoy the wonderful open floor plan while enjoying the evenings on your covered balcony. This is a must see!!!
Applications are available at www.Rebhanproperties.com $50 application fee for all adults over 18 yrs old. Pets are conditional with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 Margellina Dr have any available units?
3138 Margellina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3138 Margellina Dr have?
Some of 3138 Margellina Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3138 Margellina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3138 Margellina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 Margellina Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3138 Margellina Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3138 Margellina Dr offer parking?
No, 3138 Margellina Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3138 Margellina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3138 Margellina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 Margellina Dr have a pool?
No, 3138 Margellina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3138 Margellina Dr have accessible units?
No, 3138 Margellina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 Margellina Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3138 Margellina Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte