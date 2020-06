Amenities

Classic 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath bungalow near Enderly Park. The home features a family room with decorative fireplace, dining room, an eat-in kitchen with range and washer & dryer hookups, 2 spacious bedrooms, and a full hall bath. Fresh paint & mini-blinds throughout. Rear porch over looking large backyard and a spacious front porch. Convenient to Enderly Park, Freedom Drive, I-85, and public transportation.