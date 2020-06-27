3111 Gloxinia Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool internet access

A ROOM FOR RENT (NOT ENTIRE HOUSE) - Property Id: 12209



For rent of ONE ROOM & ONE PERSON ONLY, NOT ENTIRE HOUSE.

located in seven Oaks Neighborhood which is quite & safe.

close to UNCC, CPCC Cato,easy access to I-85 & I-485, Ikea, Concord Mills, Belgate Shopping center, Walmart

Free access to pool in community, playground, park

AMENITIES:

All utilities included:high speed wireless internet, electricity, water, sewer, garbage, lawn care

driveway or off street parking

Fully furnished common areas: living room, Dining,

shared full bath and kitchen; in-room closet; free use of washer / dryer

NO: No pets, No smoking, No Drugs, No party,occasional drinking can be ok.

REQUIREMENTS

Rent is $550/ a month, minimum 3 month lease or longer, one month notice before leaving

Credit/ Background check; Proof of Identification

Security deposit :$750 ($200 + 1st month rent $550). Refundable if no damage.

Previous landlord telephone number(s),1or 2 references

Vietnamese Students/ professors are a plus. If interested, please EMAIL ONLY.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/12209p

Property Id 12209



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5308798)