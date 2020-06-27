3111 Gloxinia Rd

Amenities
A ROOM FOR RENT (NOT ENTIRE HOUSE) - Property Id: 12209
For rent of ONE ROOM & ONE PERSON ONLY, NOT ENTIRE HOUSE.
located in seven Oaks Neighborhood which is quite & safe.
close to UNCC, CPCC Cato,easy access to I-85 & I-485, Ikea, Concord Mills, Belgate Shopping center, Walmart
Free access to pool in community, playground, park
AMENITIES:
All utilities included:high speed wireless internet, electricity, water, sewer, garbage, lawn care
driveway or off street parking
Fully furnished common areas: living room, Dining,
shared full bath and kitchen; in-room closet; free use of washer / dryer
NO: No pets, No smoking, No Drugs, No party,occasional drinking can be ok.
REQUIREMENTS
Rent is $550/ a month, minimum 3 month lease or longer, one month notice before leaving
Credit/ Background check; Proof of Identification
Security deposit :$750 ($200 + 1st month rent $550). Refundable if no damage.
Previous landlord telephone number(s),1or 2 references
Vietnamese Students/ professors are a plus. If interested, please EMAIL ONLY.
No Pets Allowed
