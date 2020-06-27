All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

3111 Gloxinia Rd

3111 Gloxinia Road · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Gloxinia Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
internet access
A ROOM FOR RENT (NOT ENTIRE HOUSE) - Property Id: 12209

For rent of ONE ROOM & ONE PERSON ONLY, NOT ENTIRE HOUSE.
located in seven Oaks Neighborhood which is quite & safe.
close to UNCC, CPCC Cato,easy access to I-85 & I-485, Ikea, Concord Mills, Belgate Shopping center, Walmart
Free access to pool in community, playground, park
AMENITIES:
All utilities included:high speed wireless internet, electricity, water, sewer, garbage, lawn care
driveway or off street parking
Fully furnished common areas: living room, Dining,
shared full bath and kitchen; in-room closet; free use of washer / dryer
NO: No pets, No smoking, No Drugs, No party,occasional drinking can be ok.
REQUIREMENTS
Rent is $550/ a month, minimum 3 month lease or longer, one month notice before leaving
Credit/ Background check; Proof of Identification
Security deposit :$750 ($200 + 1st month rent $550). Refundable if no damage.
Previous landlord telephone number(s),1or 2 references
Vietnamese Students/ professors are a plus. If interested, please EMAIL ONLY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/12209p
Property Id 12209

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5308798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Gloxinia Rd have any available units?
3111 Gloxinia Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Gloxinia Rd have?
Some of 3111 Gloxinia Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Gloxinia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Gloxinia Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Gloxinia Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Gloxinia Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3111 Gloxinia Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Gloxinia Rd offers parking.
Does 3111 Gloxinia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 Gloxinia Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Gloxinia Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3111 Gloxinia Rd has a pool.
Does 3111 Gloxinia Rd have accessible units?
No, 3111 Gloxinia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Gloxinia Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 Gloxinia Rd has units with dishwashers.
