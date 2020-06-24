All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
311-F Hoskins Mills Lane
Last updated April 2 2019 at 4:53 AM

311-F Hoskins Mills Lane

311 Hoskins Mill Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

311 Hoskins Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath Apartment . Located at The View at Hoskins. Minutes from Uptown and Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Close to I-85 and I-485. This is in a gated community, Security Camera's , Fob needed for entry, Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family.

Available for a April 15, 2019 Move - In

This awesome apartment features:

*Private front porch
*Living room
*Kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances
*New Laminate flooring throughout
*Newly painted
*Central air & heat
*Stackable washer & dryer connections
*Additional $35 for water a month
*Parking
*Lawn care Included

At this great price this property will not last! To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.

PETS ALLOWED ON APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane have any available units?
311-F Hoskins Mills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane have?
Some of 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
311-F Hoskins Mills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane offer parking?
Yes, 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane offers parking.
Does 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane have a pool?
No, 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane have accessible units?
No, 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 311-F Hoskins Mills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte