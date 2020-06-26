3108 Ethereal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub media room

Luxury is in the details! Gorgeous molding, high vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, a stunning chandelier are just some of the features that make this impeccably maintained end unit townhome feel like home. Relax in your courtyard style private backyard patio or curl up next to the gas log fireplace. Beautiful hardwoods downstairs. Kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, and plenty of storage space. Walk upstairs to your master bedroom featuring tray ceilings and a huge open master bath, "his and her" vanities and closets. Right off of Providence rd! Just minutes from the Arboretum, shopping, restaurants, movie theater and more! Situated in a private gated community.