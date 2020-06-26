All apartments in Charlotte
3108 Ethereal Lane
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

3108 Ethereal Lane

3108 Ethereal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Ethereal Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Luxury is in the details! Gorgeous molding, high vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, a stunning chandelier are just some of the features that make this impeccably maintained end unit townhome feel like home. Relax in your courtyard style private backyard patio or curl up next to the gas log fireplace. Beautiful hardwoods downstairs. Kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, and plenty of storage space. Walk upstairs to your master bedroom featuring tray ceilings and a huge open master bath, "his and her" vanities and closets. Right off of Providence rd! Just minutes from the Arboretum, shopping, restaurants, movie theater and more! Situated in a private gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Ethereal Lane have any available units?
3108 Ethereal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 Ethereal Lane have?
Some of 3108 Ethereal Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Ethereal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Ethereal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Ethereal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Ethereal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3108 Ethereal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Ethereal Lane offers parking.
Does 3108 Ethereal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3108 Ethereal Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Ethereal Lane have a pool?
No, 3108 Ethereal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Ethereal Lane have accessible units?
No, 3108 Ethereal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Ethereal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Ethereal Lane has units with dishwashers.
