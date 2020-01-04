Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

3106 Tuckaseegee Road Available 05/01/20 For Rent A spacious, remodeled home with tons of character in Enderly Park in Charlotte, NC - A spacious, remodeled home with tons of character in Enderly Park. This home features new, stylish, easy-care flooring, energy efficient windows, and soft gray palate throughout. The convenient layout allows direct access to a bathroom from each of the 3 large bedrooms as well as the common living areas. The bright, retro kitchen has two sinks, a family-sized French style refrigerator/freezer, and tons of cabinet and counter space. A separate laundry/utility room overlooks a large, flat backyard. The roomy, private master bedroom suite has its own bathroom, walk-in closet and secure, exterior door to the back yard. Favorite features of the house include the large rocking chair front porch and a separate area off the main living room that could be used for an office, a childrens play area or a reading/hobby room.



Enderly Park is ideally situated just 5 -10 minutes from Uptown, Interstates I85 and I77, Charlotte/Douglas International Airport

and Freedom drive which has many conveniences including banks, drug stores, and restaurants. Residents can also enjoy area gathering places such as Enderly Coffee Shop and Lucky Dog Bark & Brew which are 2-3 minutes down Tuckaseegee.



Enderly Parks popularity continues to rise due to its convenient location, historic character, number of home renovations/new builds, and city/neighborhood plans for the area, so now is a great time to become a resident of this vibrant neighborhood. For additional information on the area, please visit www.freemorewest.com.



