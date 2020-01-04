All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3106 Tuckaseegee Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3106 Tuckaseegee Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3106 Tuckaseegee Road

3106 Tuckaseegee Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3106 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
3106 Tuckaseegee Road Available 05/01/20 For Rent A spacious, remodeled home with tons of character in Enderly Park in Charlotte, NC - A spacious, remodeled home with tons of character in Enderly Park. This home features new, stylish, easy-care flooring, energy efficient windows, and soft gray palate throughout. The convenient layout allows direct access to a bathroom from each of the 3 large bedrooms as well as the common living areas. The bright, retro kitchen has two sinks, a family-sized French style refrigerator/freezer, and tons of cabinet and counter space. A separate laundry/utility room overlooks a large, flat backyard. The roomy, private master bedroom suite has its own bathroom, walk-in closet and secure, exterior door to the back yard. Favorite features of the house include the large rocking chair front porch and a separate area off the main living room that could be used for an office, a childrens play area or a reading/hobby room.

Enderly Park is ideally situated just 5 -10 minutes from Uptown, Interstates I85 and I77, Charlotte/Douglas International Airport
and Freedom drive which has many conveniences including banks, drug stores, and restaurants. Residents can also enjoy area gathering places such as Enderly Coffee Shop and Lucky Dog Bark & Brew which are 2-3 minutes down Tuckaseegee.

Enderly Parks popularity continues to rise due to its convenient location, historic character, number of home renovations/new builds, and city/neighborhood plans for the area, so now is a great time to become a resident of this vibrant neighborhood. For additional information on the area, please visit www.freemorewest.com.

(RLNE4810251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Tuckaseegee Road have any available units?
3106 Tuckaseegee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 Tuckaseegee Road have?
Some of 3106 Tuckaseegee Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Tuckaseegee Road currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Tuckaseegee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Tuckaseegee Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3106 Tuckaseegee Road is pet friendly.
Does 3106 Tuckaseegee Road offer parking?
No, 3106 Tuckaseegee Road does not offer parking.
Does 3106 Tuckaseegee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 Tuckaseegee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Tuckaseegee Road have a pool?
No, 3106 Tuckaseegee Road does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Tuckaseegee Road have accessible units?
No, 3106 Tuckaseegee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Tuckaseegee Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 Tuckaseegee Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte