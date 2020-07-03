3100 Rodman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

***Multiple Applications on file*** Newly renovated 3 bedroom / 1-bathroom home in the Grier Heights Community! This home features a spacious family room, an eat-in kitchen with electric range & refrigerator included; three bedrooms and a hall bathroom with tub with tile surround. Fresh paint & refinished hardwood floors throughout. Outside you will find a large, fenced back yard with patio, a shaded front yard, and off-street parking. Convenient to Independence Boulevard, Monroe Road, Randolph Road Park, and Uptown.