Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:30 PM

3100 Rodman Street

Location

3100 Rodman Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***Multiple Applications on file*** Newly renovated 3 bedroom / 1-bathroom home in the Grier Heights Community! This home features a spacious family room, an eat-in kitchen with electric range & refrigerator included; three bedrooms and a hall bathroom with tub with tile surround. Fresh paint & refinished hardwood floors throughout. Outside you will find a large, fenced back yard with patio, a shaded front yard, and off-street parking. Convenient to Independence Boulevard, Monroe Road, Randolph Road Park, and Uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Rodman Street have any available units?
3100 Rodman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Rodman Street have?
Some of 3100 Rodman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Rodman Street currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Rodman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Rodman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 Rodman Street is pet friendly.
Does 3100 Rodman Street offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Rodman Street offers parking.
Does 3100 Rodman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Rodman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Rodman Street have a pool?
No, 3100 Rodman Street does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Rodman Street have accessible units?
No, 3100 Rodman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Rodman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Rodman Street does not have units with dishwashers.

