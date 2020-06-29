All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

310 Arlington Avenue

310 Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

310 Arlington Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
The South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Unique South End loft condo or live/work/office for your business. This is one of the few units in this building featuring 2 full baths and 2 partitioned off bedrooms (1 bedroom does not have a closet) Beautiful finishes featuring rustic hardwoods throughout, granite, exposed brick, stainless appliances, carrara marble, subway tile, and more! This is an amazingly finished condo ready for move-in. Unit comes with designated parking space in parking deck and a storage unit. This loft will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Arlington Avenue have any available units?
310 Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 310 Arlington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
310 Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 310 Arlington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 310 Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 310 Arlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 310 Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 310 Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 310 Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 310 Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Arlington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

