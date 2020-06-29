All apartments in Charlotte
306 Cedar Street
Location

306 South Cedar Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Uptown with a view! Directly across the street from the Carolina Panthers practice field. A short walk to uptown, the Charlotte Knights and Carolina Panthers games. Completely updated with a new kitchen that includes white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back-splash. Laminate wood flooring and no carpeting. Tile flooring in the bathroom and a custom tile surround. New vanity, fixtures, toilet, lighting and more. Be the first person to live in this condo since it has been updated. Fresh paint throughout. Reserved parking space. 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and a loft upstairs. Wood burning fireplace. Washer Dryer being delivered shortly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Cedar Street have any available units?
306 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Cedar Street have?
Some of 306 Cedar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 306 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 306 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 306 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Cedar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 306 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 306 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.

