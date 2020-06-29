306 Cedar Street

Amenities
Uptown with a view! Directly across the street from the Carolina Panthers practice field. A short walk to uptown, the Charlotte Knights and Carolina Panthers games. Completely updated with a new kitchen that includes white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back-splash. Laminate wood flooring and no carpeting. Tile flooring in the bathroom and a custom tile surround. New vanity, fixtures, toilet, lighting and more. Be the first person to live in this condo since it has been updated. Fresh paint throughout. Reserved parking space. 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and a loft upstairs. Wood burning fireplace. Washer Dryer being delivered shortly.