All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway

3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This partial brick town home in Old Stone Crossing has a covered front porch to welcome you.

The 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan includes a bright eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar that overlooks the great room with a dining area. A door off of the living area offers access to the rear patio, complete with an outside storage room and a privacy fence. The laundry area with a washer and dryer to stay for tenant use is located upstairs, along with both bedrooms, each with a private bath.

Water included in the price of rent.

Relax at the community pool!

Just minutes from the University area! Enjoy easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy hours of recreation at Reedy Creek Nature Preserve, just a stone's throw from home.
Less than 10 minutes to UNCC! Minutes to the BRAND NEW LIGHT RAIL extension! Getting to Uptown couldn't be any easier!

Available Immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway have any available units?
3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway have?
Some of 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway offer parking?
No, 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway has a pool.
Does 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte