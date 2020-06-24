3048 Caldwell Ridge Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This partial brick town home in Old Stone Crossing has a covered front porch to welcome you.



The 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan includes a bright eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar that overlooks the great room with a dining area. A door off of the living area offers access to the rear patio, complete with an outside storage room and a privacy fence. The laundry area with a washer and dryer to stay for tenant use is located upstairs, along with both bedrooms, each with a private bath.



Water included in the price of rent.



Relax at the community pool!



Just minutes from the University area! Enjoy easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy hours of recreation at Reedy Creek Nature Preserve, just a stone's throw from home.

Less than 10 minutes to UNCC! Minutes to the BRAND NEW LIGHT RAIL extension! Getting to Uptown couldn't be any easier!



Available Immediately!