304 Coxe Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Move in by 10/31 receive 1/2 off 2nd months rent.



Conveniently located in the heart of Smallwood. These dreamy townhomes are located a short distance from uptown Charlotte. You will find Rays Splash Planet and Johnson C Smith University to be close by. We can’t forget to mention all the wonderful bars and dinning options that are minutes from these newly renovated town-home will not disappoint. Warm hardwood flooring and cool and neutral colors are inviting.



The immense upgraded kitchen features elegant counter tops, stainless appliances, large breakfast nook and plenty of cabinet space . The backdoor lead out to the back patio. Lots of room for those family gatherings or entertaining family and friends. Enjoy this homes beautiful Den located downstairs.



The enormous master bedroom is located on the top level of this home. The shared bath must be experienced and features tiled flooring, a large beautifully tub/shower.



5 Units Available



If you're excited to experience great living in a great area, this one is a must see!