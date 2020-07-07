All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 29 2019 at 6:41 PM

304 Coxe Avenue

304 Coxe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

304 Coxe Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Smallwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move in by 10/31 receive 1/2 off 2nd months rent.

Conveniently located in the heart of Smallwood. These dreamy townhomes are located a short distance from uptown Charlotte. You will find Rays Splash Planet and Johnson C Smith University to be close by. We can’t forget to mention all the wonderful bars and dinning options that are minutes from these newly renovated town-home will not disappoint. Warm hardwood flooring and cool and neutral colors are inviting.

The immense upgraded kitchen features elegant counter tops, stainless appliances, large breakfast nook and plenty of cabinet space . The backdoor lead out to the back patio. Lots of room for those family gatherings or entertaining family and friends. Enjoy this homes beautiful Den located downstairs.

The enormous master bedroom is located on the top level of this home. The shared bath must be experienced and features tiled flooring, a large beautifully tub/shower.

5 Units Available

If you're excited to experience great living in a great area, this one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Coxe Avenue have any available units?
304 Coxe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Coxe Avenue have?
Some of 304 Coxe Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Coxe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
304 Coxe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Coxe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 304 Coxe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 304 Coxe Avenue offer parking?
No, 304 Coxe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 304 Coxe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Coxe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Coxe Avenue have a pool?
No, 304 Coxe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 304 Coxe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 304 Coxe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Coxe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Coxe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

