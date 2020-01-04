3032 Edsel Place

Amenities

dishwasher parking fire pit range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking

Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath home located in the well sought Windsor Park neighborhood. Home is located within 15 minutes of Uptown with easy access to Eastway Drive, Independence, local parks, shopping, dining and more. Spacious living room. Quaint kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and ss appliances. Master offers plenty of comfortable living space with full size master bath. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath. Step out into the backyard and get a mountain like feel as you sit by the firepit on those cold nights and would also be perfect for entertaining.