3032 Edsel Place
3032 Edsel Place

3032 Edsel Place · No Longer Available
Location

3032 Edsel Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath home located in the well sought Windsor Park neighborhood. Home is located within 15 minutes of Uptown with easy access to Eastway Drive, Independence, local parks, shopping, dining and more. Spacious living room. Quaint kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and ss appliances. Master offers plenty of comfortable living space with full size master bath. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath. Step out into the backyard and get a mountain like feel as you sit by the firepit on those cold nights and would also be perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 Edsel Place have any available units?
3032 Edsel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
What amenities does 3032 Edsel Place have?
Some of 3032 Edsel Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 Edsel Place currently offering any rent specials?
3032 Edsel Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 Edsel Place pet-friendly?
No, 3032 Edsel Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3032 Edsel Place offer parking?
Yes, 3032 Edsel Place does offer parking.
Does 3032 Edsel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 Edsel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 Edsel Place have a pool?
No, 3032 Edsel Place does not have a pool.
Does 3032 Edsel Place have accessible units?
No, 3032 Edsel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 Edsel Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 Edsel Place has units with dishwashers.
