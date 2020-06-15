3021 Chatuge Court

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage walk in closets bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Now available is this beautiful, newer, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 1-car garage house in the Paw Creek Village neighborhood of Charlotte. The main level features hardwood-style, luxury vinyl flooring. This home has a great, open floor plan and is over 1400 sq ft. The kitchen features black Whirlpool appliances, granite counter tops and a flat top stove. The main level also has a half bath. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is large and has a big walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. The master bathroom has a glass shower, plenty of counter space and a vanity area. The two guest bedrooms are a nice size and have ample closet space. These bedrooms share the guest bathroom, which has a bathtub. Full size washer/dryer connections on the second level as well. Outside, you will find a small, easy to maintain yard. This home is on a cul-de-sac street. This is a newer construction home! This is a nice home in a great location near 485 and some shopping so it will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking/non-vaping home and renter's insurance is required. Good credit and rental history required. Sorry, no pets allowed. The home is available around June 19th for only $1395/month. Call now to schedule a showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.