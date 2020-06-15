All apartments in Charlotte
3021 Chatuge Court
3021 Chatuge Court

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3021 Chatuge Ct, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Now available is this beautiful, newer, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 1-car garage house in the Paw Creek Village neighborhood of Charlotte. The main level features hardwood-style, luxury vinyl flooring. This home has a great, open floor plan and is over 1400 sq ft. The kitchen features black Whirlpool appliances, granite counter tops and a flat top stove. The main level also has a half bath. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is large and has a big walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. The master bathroom has a glass shower, plenty of counter space and a vanity area. The two guest bedrooms are a nice size and have ample closet space. These bedrooms share the guest bathroom, which has a bathtub. Full size washer/dryer connections on the second level as well. Outside, you will find a small, easy to maintain yard. This home is on a cul-de-sac street. This is a newer construction home! This is a nice home in a great location near 485 and some shopping so it will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking/non-vaping home and renter's insurance is required. Good credit and rental history required. Sorry, no pets allowed. The home is available around June 19th for only $1395/month. Call now to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Chatuge Court have any available units?
3021 Chatuge Court has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 Chatuge Court have?
Some of 3021 Chatuge Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 Chatuge Court currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Chatuge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Chatuge Court pet-friendly?
No, 3021 Chatuge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3021 Chatuge Court offer parking?
Yes, 3021 Chatuge Court does offer parking.
Does 3021 Chatuge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3021 Chatuge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Chatuge Court have a pool?
No, 3021 Chatuge Court does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Chatuge Court have accessible units?
No, 3021 Chatuge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Chatuge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 Chatuge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
