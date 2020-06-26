3020 Colfax Street

Amenities

Brick Ranch in Cul-de-Sac Has Plenty of Living and Entertaining Space. This Ranch includes a FORMAL LIVING ROOM - FORMAL DINING AREA + a FAMILY ROOM & INFORMAL DINING AREA OFF KITCHEN. Lots of Room to Spread out and have separate areas for Adults and Kids. MASTER SUITE on rear of home has private access to hall bath. Hall Bath remodeled in 2017 has Tiled Shower/Tub Enclosure, Updated Vanity and Flooring. Two additional Generous Size Bedrooms on other side of home have double windows for lots of natural light. Home has Hardwoods throughout, Garage, Double Pad Parking and Window Treatments. Clean and Ready for Immediate Occupancy.