302 Touch Me Not Lane
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

302 Touch Me Not Lane

302 Touch Me Not Lane · No Longer Available
Location

302 Touch Me Not Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom ranch near Oakdale & Hwy 16 - Subdivision: Cedar Grove Park
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: Driveway
Year Built: 2000
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Gas Heat, Gas water heater
Schools: Oakdale Elem, Ranson Middle, West Meck High

This refreshed ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and over 1100 square feet. It is a split bedroom floor plan, large open living room with vaulted ceiling and fan. Great size kitchen, dining area and laundry closet. The master bedroom has a private full bath and walk in closet. Good sized back yard and patio. The home sits on a wooded cul-de-sac lot just off of Peachtree and Oakdale. It is convenient to Hwy 16, I-485 and Hwy 85. Minutes from Uptown or the Airport. Rent this home with first months rent and $1200 Deposit.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs.

(RLNE2210506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Touch Me Not Lane have any available units?
302 Touch Me Not Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 302 Touch Me Not Lane currently offering any rent specials?
302 Touch Me Not Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Touch Me Not Lane pet-friendly?
No, 302 Touch Me Not Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 302 Touch Me Not Lane offer parking?
Yes, 302 Touch Me Not Lane offers parking.
Does 302 Touch Me Not Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Touch Me Not Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Touch Me Not Lane have a pool?
No, 302 Touch Me Not Lane does not have a pool.
Does 302 Touch Me Not Lane have accessible units?
No, 302 Touch Me Not Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Touch Me Not Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Touch Me Not Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Touch Me Not Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Touch Me Not Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

