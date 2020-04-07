302 Touch Me Not Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom ranch near Oakdale & Hwy 16 - Subdivision: Cedar Grove Park

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage/Parking: Driveway

Year Built: 2000

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Gas Heat, Gas water heater

Schools: Oakdale Elem, Ranson Middle, West Meck High



This refreshed ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and over 1100 square feet. It is a split bedroom floor plan, large open living room with vaulted ceiling and fan. Great size kitchen, dining area and laundry closet. The master bedroom has a private full bath and walk in closet. Good sized back yard and patio. The home sits on a wooded cul-de-sac lot just off of Peachtree and Oakdale. It is convenient to Hwy 16, I-485 and Hwy 85. Minutes from Uptown or the Airport. Rent this home with first months rent and $1200 Deposit.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs.



(RLNE2210506)