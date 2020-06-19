301 E Tremont Avenue

Amenities

Welcome Home! Incredible, large, like new, 2BR/2BA residence in a historic Dilworth luxury mid-rise. Split bedroom floorplan w/ master suite. Impressive completely renovated gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, a large tailored island with thick granite, tumbled stone backsplash, a Sub Zero refrigerator with cabinet panels and silent Miele dishwasher. New hardwoods (wide plank, hand scraped) throughout residence. Spacious private balcony with city views. Building has elevator and secured/covered garage. Community has common outdoor area. Walk to light rail and Dilworth/South End area restaurants/shops. Owner must approve any pets – non-refundable pet fee would apply. Move in ready.