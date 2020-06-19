All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

301 E Tremont Avenue

301 East Tremont Avenue · (704) 277-3184
Location

301 East Tremont Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Incredible, large, like new, 2BR/2BA residence in a historic Dilworth luxury mid-rise. Split bedroom floorplan w/ master suite. Impressive completely renovated gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, a large tailored island with thick granite, tumbled stone backsplash, a Sub Zero refrigerator with cabinet panels and silent Miele dishwasher. New hardwoods (wide plank, hand scraped) throughout residence. Spacious private balcony with city views. Building has elevator and secured/covered garage. Community has common outdoor area. Walk to light rail and Dilworth/South End area restaurants/shops. Owner must approve any pets – non-refundable pet fee would apply. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 E Tremont Avenue have any available units?
301 E Tremont Avenue has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 E Tremont Avenue have?
Some of 301 E Tremont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 E Tremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
301 E Tremont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 E Tremont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 E Tremont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 301 E Tremont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 301 E Tremont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 301 E Tremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 E Tremont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 E Tremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 301 E Tremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 301 E Tremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 301 E Tremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 301 E Tremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 E Tremont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
