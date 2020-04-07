All apartments in Charlotte
3008 Edmonton Place

3008 Edmonton Place · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Edmonton Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch perfect for anyone! This home is located in a culdesac in the quiet community of Hubbard Glen. All of the carpet in this home has recently been replaced. Full suite of appliances in the kitchen with plenty of counter space. Separate laundry room with Washer and Dryer are also included. Large master suite with tray ceiling is on one end of the home. Two bedrooms that share a bath are on the other. Dont forget the deck and Fenced in Yard. Come See Today!!!

For more information please call Matt Kalnen at Prism Properties at 910-617-8172

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Edmonton Place have any available units?
3008 Edmonton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Edmonton Place have?
Some of 3008 Edmonton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Edmonton Place currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Edmonton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Edmonton Place pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Edmonton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3008 Edmonton Place offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Edmonton Place offers parking.
Does 3008 Edmonton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3008 Edmonton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Edmonton Place have a pool?
No, 3008 Edmonton Place does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Edmonton Place have accessible units?
No, 3008 Edmonton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Edmonton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 Edmonton Place has units with dishwashers.
