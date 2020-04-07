3008 Edmonton Place

Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch perfect for anyone! This home is located in a culdesac in the quiet community of Hubbard Glen. All of the carpet in this home has recently been replaced. Full suite of appliances in the kitchen with plenty of counter space. Separate laundry room with Washer and Dryer are also included. Large master suite with tray ceiling is on one end of the home. Two bedrooms that share a bath are on the other. Dont forget the deck and Fenced in Yard. Come See Today!!!



For more information please call Matt Kalnen at Prism Properties at 910-617-8172