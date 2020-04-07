All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

3004 Parkway Avenue

3004 Parkway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Parkway Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Cute 2 Bedroom Home in Enderly Park - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Enderly Park area. This home is equipped with hardwood floors throughout, a refinished tub, as well as a new HVAC system. Owner will supply a range and refrigerator upon the approval of an application! Close to many coffee shops and restaurants, alongside Johnson C. Smith and Bryant Park.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5131677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Parkway Avenue have any available units?
3004 Parkway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 Parkway Avenue have?
Some of 3004 Parkway Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, coffee bar, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Parkway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Parkway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Parkway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Parkway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3004 Parkway Avenue offer parking?
No, 3004 Parkway Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3004 Parkway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Parkway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Parkway Avenue have a pool?
No, 3004 Parkway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Parkway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3004 Parkway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Parkway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Parkway Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
