Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:09 AM

3003 Amity Garden Court

3003 Amity Garden Court · No Longer Available
Location

3003 Amity Garden Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This duplex is newly painted and ready to move into. The 2 bedroom 2 bath space is very open and has lots of natural light. It is available for rent right now. There is a shared backyard and two separate entrances for the homes. The 3003 door is the in the front of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 Amity Garden Court have any available units?
3003 Amity Garden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3003 Amity Garden Court currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Amity Garden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Amity Garden Court pet-friendly?
No, 3003 Amity Garden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3003 Amity Garden Court offer parking?
Yes, 3003 Amity Garden Court offers parking.
Does 3003 Amity Garden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Amity Garden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Amity Garden Court have a pool?
No, 3003 Amity Garden Court does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Amity Garden Court have accessible units?
No, 3003 Amity Garden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Amity Garden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 Amity Garden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 Amity Garden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 Amity Garden Court does not have units with air conditioning.

