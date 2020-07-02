3003 Amity Garden Court, Charlotte, NC 28205 North Sharon Amity
This duplex is newly painted and ready to move into. The 2 bedroom 2 bath space is very open and has lots of natural light. It is available for rent right now. There is a shared backyard and two separate entrances for the homes. The 3003 door is the in the front of the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
