Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:21 PM

3001 Edsel Place

3001 Edsel Place · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Edsel Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Corner Lot - Brick Ranch in Desirable Windsor Park. Totally Renovated OPEN FLOOR PLAN includes, 3 bedrooms, Sanded Polyurethane HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, new COUNTER TOPS, new VANITY, new Interior and Exterior LIGHT FIXTURES, new Vinyl in Kitchen and Bathroom, Appliances +++ new WINDOWS with NEW Blinds.
Large Fenced Backyard with Covered Back Porch, Extended Patio + Shed. This home is affordably priced, clean and ready for move in. Rental Insurance Required.

No Pets Over 20lbs. Non-Refundable Pet Fee. Pet Insurance, Veterinary Papers, Updated Shots required, Picture of Pet, Breed Required. $25 monthly pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Edsel Place have any available units?
3001 Edsel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Edsel Place have?
Some of 3001 Edsel Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Edsel Place currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Edsel Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Edsel Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Edsel Place is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Edsel Place offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Edsel Place offers parking.
Does 3001 Edsel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Edsel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Edsel Place have a pool?
No, 3001 Edsel Place does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Edsel Place have accessible units?
No, 3001 Edsel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Edsel Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Edsel Place does not have units with dishwashers.
