3001 Edsel Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Corner Lot - Brick Ranch in Desirable Windsor Park. Totally Renovated OPEN FLOOR PLAN includes, 3 bedrooms, Sanded Polyurethane HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, new COUNTER TOPS, new VANITY, new Interior and Exterior LIGHT FIXTURES, new Vinyl in Kitchen and Bathroom, Appliances +++ new WINDOWS with NEW Blinds.

Large Fenced Backyard with Covered Back Porch, Extended Patio + Shed. This home is affordably priced, clean and ready for move in. Rental Insurance Required.



No Pets Over 20lbs. Non-Refundable Pet Fee. Pet Insurance, Veterinary Papers, Updated Shots required, Picture of Pet, Breed Required. $25 monthly pet rent.