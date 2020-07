Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Fully renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath home situated on a corner lot with fenced in yard. New flooring & paint throughout, plus fully remodeled bath.



Showings will be provided to per-approved applicants first, beginning December 1st. Application fee is $25 per applicant/cosignor.



No vouchers accepted. No Smoking. No history of evictions.