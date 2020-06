Amenities

RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! - Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home has refinished hardwood floors in living room. New carpet in both bedroom, and new vinyl floors in kitchen and bathroom. New laundry closet with hook ups. Whole house freshly painted. Large yard. Rocking chair front porch. Shed in backyard. New A/C unit with gas heat. Gas range will be provided. Off street parking will accommodate 2 to 3 cars.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4893135)