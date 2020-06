Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great updated unit at 300 E Park. Beautifully remodeled condo in great location at Historic Dilworth. Close to Charlotte Amtrak station and only a couple blocks from Latta Park. Plenty of shops and restaurants nearby, also close to Uptown. Top, third floor unit with private balcony. Great natural light with plenty of windows. Updated fixtures and new flooring. One assigned parking space, on street parking also available.