Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2988 Selwyn Avenue

2988 Selwyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2988 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
key fob access
pet friendly
Transitional brick, mid-rise condo, Double Vanity, Hardwood floors, One level living, Upgraded Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Guest Parking. School District CMS,
Elementary School Selwyn Elem,
Jr. High School Alexander Graham Middle,
High School Myers Park High. Quiet; walk to shops and restaurants.
No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2988 Selwyn Avenue have any available units?
2988 Selwyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2988 Selwyn Avenue have?
Some of 2988 Selwyn Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2988 Selwyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2988 Selwyn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2988 Selwyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2988 Selwyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2988 Selwyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2988 Selwyn Avenue offers parking.
Does 2988 Selwyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2988 Selwyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2988 Selwyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2988 Selwyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2988 Selwyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2988 Selwyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2988 Selwyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2988 Selwyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
