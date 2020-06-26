2988 Selwyn Avenue

Amenities
Transitional brick, mid-rise condo, Double Vanity, Hardwood floors, One level living, Upgraded Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Guest Parking. School District CMS,
Elementary School Selwyn Elem,
Jr. High School Alexander Graham Middle,
High School Myers Park High. Quiet; walk to shops and restaurants.
No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.