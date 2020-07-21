All apartments in Charlotte
2971 Nevin Place Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

2971 Nevin Place Drive

2971 Nevin Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2971 Nevin Place Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in central location. New luxury vinyl plank flooring on the first floor and new carpet upstairs.Nice kitchen w/good counter space and storage, all appliances including refrigerator included. Large laundry closet in the kitchen can do double duty as a pantry. Kitchen leads to a patio. Powder room and large under stairs closet are also on the main floor. Upstairs are 2 master bedrooms with large closets with built in closet systems. Each bedroom has a private bathroom with new luxury vinyl plank flooring and there is a linen closet in the hallway. You are only minutes to UNCC, Uptown, interstate, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2971 Nevin Place Drive have any available units?
2971 Nevin Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2971 Nevin Place Drive have?
Some of 2971 Nevin Place Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2971 Nevin Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2971 Nevin Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2971 Nevin Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2971 Nevin Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2971 Nevin Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2971 Nevin Place Drive offers parking.
Does 2971 Nevin Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2971 Nevin Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2971 Nevin Place Drive have a pool?
No, 2971 Nevin Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2971 Nevin Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 2971 Nevin Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2971 Nevin Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2971 Nevin Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
