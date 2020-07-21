2971 Nevin Place Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in central location. New luxury vinyl plank flooring on the first floor and new carpet upstairs.Nice kitchen w/good counter space and storage, all appliances including refrigerator included. Large laundry closet in the kitchen can do double duty as a pantry. Kitchen leads to a patio. Powder room and large under stairs closet are also on the main floor. Upstairs are 2 master bedrooms with large closets with built in closet systems. Each bedroom has a private bathroom with new luxury vinyl plank flooring and there is a linen closet in the hallway. You are only minutes to UNCC, Uptown, interstate, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.