Amenities

Stunning one bedroom home with lots of natural light. Stained concrete floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. All appliances are included. Awesome floor plan with lots of storage space. Located in Dilworth, very close to Southend and walkable to the light rail. Walkable to restaurants, shops and grocery stores.