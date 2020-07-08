2931 Rush Ave Charlotte

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss out on this three bedroom one bathroom single-family home located in the Enderly Park neighborhood in Charlotte, just minutes from Uptown. This home has central air conditioning and includes the refrigerator and range. The home has washer and dryer hookups for your convenience.



~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)~