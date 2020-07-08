All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2931 Rush Ave Charlotte
Last updated May 15 2020 at 5:35 PM

2931 Rush Ave Charlotte

2931 Rush Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2931 Rush Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this three bedroom one bathroom single-family home located in the Enderly Park neighborhood in Charlotte, just minutes from Uptown. This home has central air conditioning and includes the refrigerator and range. The home has washer and dryer hookups for your convenience.

~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte have any available units?
2931 Rush Ave Charlotte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte have?
Some of 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte currently offering any rent specials?
2931 Rush Ave Charlotte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte pet-friendly?
Yes, 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte is pet friendly.
Does 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte offer parking?
No, 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte does not offer parking.
Does 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte have a pool?
No, 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte does not have a pool.
Does 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte have accessible units?
No, 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte does not have accessible units.
Does 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte have units with dishwashers?
No, 2931 Rush Ave Charlotte does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, NC 28203
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte