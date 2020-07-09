2910 Duvalla Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

It’s where you want to be! Located in one of Charlotte’s most desirable neighborhoods, within walking distance of shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and the greenway. This 3-story townhome is freshly painted and newly carpeted plus has all brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and updated light fixtures/mirrors in both master bedrooms . The first floor includes a one-car garage, bedroom/bonus room, laundry room, and half bath. The open and airy second floor features living, kitchen, and dining areas with hardwoods throughout. The second floor accesses a deck overlooking a gorgeous wooded area. The third floor features two master bedrooms, both with walk-in closets and private baths.