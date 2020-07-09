All apartments in Charlotte
2910 Duvalla Avenue
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

2910 Duvalla Avenue

2910 Duvalla Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Duvalla Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
It’s where you want to be! Located in one of Charlotte’s most desirable neighborhoods, within walking distance of shopping centers, restaurants, parks, and the greenway. This 3-story townhome is freshly painted and newly carpeted plus has all brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and updated light fixtures/mirrors in both master bedrooms . The first floor includes a one-car garage, bedroom/bonus room, laundry room, and half bath. The open and airy second floor features living, kitchen, and dining areas with hardwoods throughout. The second floor accesses a deck overlooking a gorgeous wooded area. The third floor features two master bedrooms, both with walk-in closets and private baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Duvalla Avenue have any available units?
2910 Duvalla Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 Duvalla Avenue have?
Some of 2910 Duvalla Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 Duvalla Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Duvalla Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Duvalla Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2910 Duvalla Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2910 Duvalla Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2910 Duvalla Avenue offers parking.
Does 2910 Duvalla Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2910 Duvalla Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Duvalla Avenue have a pool?
No, 2910 Duvalla Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2910 Duvalla Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2910 Duvalla Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Duvalla Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2910 Duvalla Avenue has units with dishwashers.
