Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2854 Burbank Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2854 Burbank Dr
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2854 Burbank Dr
2854 Burbank Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2854 Burbank Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
University Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
University Park - Charming brick ranch with fresh paint and hardwood floors. Convenient location.
(RLNE5693176)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2854 Burbank Dr have any available units?
2854 Burbank Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2854 Burbank Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2854 Burbank Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2854 Burbank Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2854 Burbank Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2854 Burbank Dr offer parking?
No, 2854 Burbank Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2854 Burbank Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2854 Burbank Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2854 Burbank Dr have a pool?
No, 2854 Burbank Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2854 Burbank Dr have accessible units?
No, 2854 Burbank Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2854 Burbank Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2854 Burbank Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2854 Burbank Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2854 Burbank Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte