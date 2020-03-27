All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr

2848 Mount Isle Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2848 Mount Isle Harbor Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious property located in the very popular Mt Isle Harbor community. Master suite on the first floor with an additional bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Rear screen porch & deck, 2 story foyer, and decorative columns in dining room. Kitchen features 42' maple cabinets, upgraded GE appliances, tile floor. Great waterfront community. Amenities to Mt. Isle Harbor include community boat landing, swimming pool, club house, 2 playgrounds, soccer/ rec field, tennis courts, & basketball court. 1/2 off first month rent if lease start date is before March 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr have any available units?
2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr have?
Some of 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr offer parking?
No, 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr has a pool.
Does 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr has units with dishwashers.
