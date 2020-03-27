2848 Mt Isle Harbor Dr

Amenities

Spacious property located in the very popular Mt Isle Harbor community. Master suite on the first floor with an additional bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Rear screen porch & deck, 2 story foyer, and decorative columns in dining room. Kitchen features 42' maple cabinets, upgraded GE appliances, tile floor. Great waterfront community. Amenities to Mt. Isle Harbor include community boat landing, swimming pool, club house, 2 playgrounds, soccer/ rec field, tennis courts, & basketball court. 1/2 off first month rent if lease start date is before March 15th.