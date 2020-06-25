All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:45 AM

2842 Sunset Drive

2842 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Sunset Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
yoga
Live in the heart of Sedgefield. Walk to yoga, brunch, the greenway, Butterfly Park or the grocery store. This big 4 bedroom, 2 bath rental is available July. Includes two-car garage, mud room and sunroom. Hardwood floors, big bedrooms including an upstairs 900 sq foot Master suite with additional room for an office and a wall-to-wall closet. Live on one of the best streets in Sedgefield. Currently zoned for Dilworth/Sedgefield--top-rated schools. This prime location means you'll have easy access to I-77, uptown, South Park and the rest of the city. This is a house you won't want to miss!

Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

