2842 Sunset Drive

Live in the heart of Sedgefield. Walk to yoga, brunch, the greenway, Butterfly Park or the grocery store. This big 4 bedroom, 2 bath rental is available July. Includes two-car garage, mud room and sunroom. Hardwood floors, big bedrooms including an upstairs 900 sq foot Master suite with additional room for an office and a wall-to-wall closet. Live on one of the best streets in Sedgefield. Currently zoned for Dilworth/Sedgefield--top-rated schools. This prime location means you'll have easy access to I-77, uptown, South Park and the rest of the city. This is a house you won't want to miss!



Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard work.