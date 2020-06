Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath home that sits on a huge .37 ac fenced corner lot. The home is only minutes from uptown with easy access to n. graham st., n. tryon, i77, i277, i85 and the new camp northend. Large living room with fireplace, quaint kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, washer and dryer included. The home boasts 3 bedrooms with plenty of comfortable living space, dining room, living room, and 2 full baths.