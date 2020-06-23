All apartments in Charlotte
2830 Hilliard Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2830 Hilliard Drive

2830 Hilliard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2830 Hilliard Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Country Club Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Home with a deck is Plaza-Midwood! - Available for rent is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large deck, and a fenced in backyard. This wonderful home was completely remodeled in 2015 and has many upgrades. Dark tile flooring cover most of the home. Open floor plan with a living room leading into the beautiful kitchen. The Kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and custom white cabinets. Spacious Master bedroom with has a beautiful chandelier and an electric fireplace mounted on the wall. Laundry room off of the kitchen, with washer/dryer, included. Back door off of the kitchen leads out to a large deck, and a fenced in backyard.
Great location with restaurants, cafes, and much more entertainment close by. Uptown is just minutes away!

Call us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE4582231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 Hilliard Drive have any available units?
2830 Hilliard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 Hilliard Drive have?
Some of 2830 Hilliard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 Hilliard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Hilliard Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Hilliard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2830 Hilliard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2830 Hilliard Drive offer parking?
No, 2830 Hilliard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2830 Hilliard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2830 Hilliard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Hilliard Drive have a pool?
No, 2830 Hilliard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2830 Hilliard Drive have accessible units?
No, 2830 Hilliard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Hilliard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 Hilliard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
