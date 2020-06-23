2830 Hilliard Drive

Amenities

3 Bedroom Home with a deck is Plaza-Midwood! - Available for rent is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large deck, and a fenced in backyard. This wonderful home was completely remodeled in 2015 and has many upgrades. Dark tile flooring cover most of the home. Open floor plan with a living room leading into the beautiful kitchen. The Kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and custom white cabinets. Spacious Master bedroom with has a beautiful chandelier and an electric fireplace mounted on the wall. Laundry room off of the kitchen, with washer/dryer, included. Back door off of the kitchen leads out to a large deck, and a fenced in backyard.

Great location with restaurants, cafes, and much more entertainment close by. Uptown is just minutes away!



(RLNE4582231)