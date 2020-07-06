All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 12 2019 at 8:07 AM

2824 Phillips Avenue

2824 Phillips Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2824 Phillips Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Revolution Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 10/15/2019. Move-in by or before October 15, 2019 and receive a total amount of $150 off your rent (see Ad for further details).

Affordably Priced, Updated Scotland Hills Charmer with HUGE walk out basement. Loads of possibilities and uses for this extra space. Plus additional storage in walk up attic.

Beautiful Hardwood Floors (no carpet), freshly painted interior, Central Heat and Air Conditioning. Spacious bedrooms. Walking distance to Revolution Park and Recreation Center. Nice, Clean home with updated eat-in kitchen, well equipped, stylish counter tops and lots of cabinet and cooking space. You will be very hard pressed to find a cleaner, better valued home in this price range.

This home is definitely worth a look. ACT NOW BEFORE ITS GONE...

Available for immediate Move-In.

This Home Offers Many Nice Upgrades and Features:
*2 Spacious Bedrooms
*Stylish Updated Kitchen with Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Room for table and more.
*Freshly Painted Interior - Tasteful Neutral Color Scheme
*Tile Floors In Bathroom
*Beautiful Hardwood Floors
*Charming Single Story Home
*Updated Light Fixtures
*Large Walk-out Basement
*Utility/Laundry Hookups
*Double Pane Insulated Windows
*Central Heating and Air Conditioning
*Approximately 800 sqft (not including basement)
*Low Maintenance Yard.
*Mature Shade Trees
*Tons of storage space in basement and walk up attic
*Walking Distance to Revolutions Park and Rec Center
*Convenient to Uptown, 85, 77 and 74, Airport and Shopping

According to CMS Public Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Barringer Academic Center; Sedgefield Middle School; Harding University (user to verify with school district). Transportation Zone: Blue.
Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $50 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $150 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $1095 after three months. Minimum 2 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $1095 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance is required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult (anyone 18 years of age or older) that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

