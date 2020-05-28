All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

Location

2820 Polk and White Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute and cozy home on almost an acre of land! - Home has four bedrooms, tons of upgrades, new appliances and a welcoming front porch perfect for relaxing! Home is just minutes from I-485!

(RLNE4825520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Polk And White Road have any available units?
2820 Polk And White Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2820 Polk And White Road currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Polk And White Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Polk And White Road pet-friendly?
No, 2820 Polk And White Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2820 Polk And White Road offer parking?
No, 2820 Polk And White Road does not offer parking.
Does 2820 Polk And White Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 Polk And White Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Polk And White Road have a pool?
No, 2820 Polk And White Road does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Polk And White Road have accessible units?
No, 2820 Polk And White Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Polk And White Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 Polk And White Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 Polk And White Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2820 Polk And White Road does not have units with air conditioning.
