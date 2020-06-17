All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

2805 Winding River Drive

2805 Winding River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Winding River Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautifully updated 4 bdrm 2.5 bath home in centrally located Riverbend. Outside the home features a large, covered front porch, fenced back yard, large patio & across the street from the resort style pool & amenities. Inside the home features bamboo floors throughout the first and second floor, updated paint, living room/office/playroom/anything room, dining room w/heavy molding, new kitchen w/custom cabinets, SS appliances & high-end granite. The kitchen blends into the lg family room w/firplace & eat-in kitchen w/large windows overlooking the park like backyard. The large laundry room & 2 car garage round out the first floor. Upstairs boasts a large master bedroom, bathroom & walk-in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms & updated hall bath w/walk-in shower & 2 sinks. Located at the front of the neighborhood near green space, pool, club house & playground. Easy access to Uptown, I-485, shopping, dining & Mountain Island Lake. Don't miss this opportunity is this beautiful neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Winding River Drive have any available units?
2805 Winding River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Winding River Drive have?
Some of 2805 Winding River Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Winding River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Winding River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Winding River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Winding River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2805 Winding River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Winding River Drive offers parking.
Does 2805 Winding River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Winding River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Winding River Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2805 Winding River Drive has a pool.
Does 2805 Winding River Drive have accessible units?
No, 2805 Winding River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Winding River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Winding River Drive has units with dishwashers.

