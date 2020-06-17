2805 Winding River Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated 4 bdrm 2.5 bath home in centrally located Riverbend. Outside the home features a large, covered front porch, fenced back yard, large patio & across the street from the resort style pool & amenities. Inside the home features bamboo floors throughout the first and second floor, updated paint, living room/office/playroom/anything room, dining room w/heavy molding, new kitchen w/custom cabinets, SS appliances & high-end granite. The kitchen blends into the lg family room w/firplace & eat-in kitchen w/large windows overlooking the park like backyard. The large laundry room & 2 car garage round out the first floor. Upstairs boasts a large master bedroom, bathroom & walk-in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms & updated hall bath w/walk-in shower & 2 sinks. Located at the front of the neighborhood near green space, pool, club house & playground. Easy access to Uptown, I-485, shopping, dining & Mountain Island Lake. Don't miss this opportunity is this beautiful neighborhood.