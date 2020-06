Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2786 Thornbush Court Available 06/01/19 2786 Thornbush Court - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Willowmere. Great amenities and so close to everything! Don't miss out on this modern, updated townhome. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, end unit, open floor plan, washer/dryer and so much more! Community has a pool! Water included in monthly rent and pets are conditional with a pet fee. Tenants currently in place, please do not disturb.



(RLNE4005066)